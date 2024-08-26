Jury deliberating fate of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has began deliberating in the trial of a former Democratic politician accused of killing an investigative journalist in Las Vegas. The panel ended Monday after about four hours and will return Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say Robert Telles blamed reporter Jeff German for writing stories that he believed destroyed his career, ruined his reputation and threatened his marriage. Telles has denied killing German in May 2022. Telles testified in his defense that evidence against him was tainted, planted or wrong. He said a massive conspiracy of office colleagues, real estate agents, business owners and police framed him for the crime. He faces life in prison if he’s found guilty.

