Russia unleashes massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, at least 3 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine, and at least three people were reported killed in the attack that appeared to target energy infrastructure. The barrage began around midnight and continued after daybreak Monday in what appeared to be Russia’s biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks. According to Ukraine’s air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power and water supplies were disrupted. Polish and NATO air defenses were activated in eastern Poland, which borders Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.