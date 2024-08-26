Sheriff: A 16-year-old boy is arrested after 4 people are found dead in a park in northwest Georgia

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in north Georgia say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy on murder charges after three men and a teenage boy were found dead in a park. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood says the suspect faces four counts of felony murder. He’s from Rome, Georgia. The sheriff says deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found four dead Hispanic males. The victims included a 19-year-old and 21-year-old, both from Dalton. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Rome, were also killed. The sheriff said at the news conference that it appears that robbery was the motive.

