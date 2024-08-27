Africa has almost 4,000 new mpox cases in a week, but the wait for vaccines continues

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Africa’s public health body is seeing a rapid increase in mpox cases, with almost 4,000 reported on the continent in the last week. Africa’s public health body is repeating a plea for long-awaited vaccines that were due to arrive this week but will now be delayed. It says the first batch of vaccine doses promised to Africa will arrive on Sept. 1 after delays caused by documentation and emergency authorization issues. The batch will include 50,000 doses promised by the U.S. government and 15,000 from vaccines alliance GAVI. Congo is the epicenter of the ongoing global emergency, with a new variant detected there.

