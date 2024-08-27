As the far right rises in eastern Germany, companies struggle to attract skilled foreign workers

JENA, Germany (AP) — As the far-right Alternative for Germany gains more power in eastern Germany, companies there find it increasingly hard to attract the skilled foreign workers they desperately need. Ahead of state elections on Sept. 1 in the three eastern states of Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, where the far-right party is leading in the polls, companies say they see the Alternative for Germany as a risk for the region as a place to do business or invest. Germany has a massive shortage of skilled labor: experts estimate it needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as the workforce ages and shrinks. But international workers turn down job offers from cutting-edge technology companies due to the region’s reputation for anti-migrant sentiment.

