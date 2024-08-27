Captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily doesn’t respond to prosecutors’ questions, lawyer says

ROME (AP) — The captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, has decided not to respond to prosecutors’ questions. James Cutfield of New Zealand is under investigation for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck charges and was questioned for a third time by the Termini Imerese prosecutors Tuesday. Cutfield’s lawyer says the captain “exercised his right to remain silent, probably prosecutors were expecting that.” Attorney Aldo Mordiglia adds that the captain’s legal team has just been named and needs time to work on his defensive strategy. Cutfield was among 15 survivors of the Aug. 19 sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others.

