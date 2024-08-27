China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on electric vehicles

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government imposed a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles. The move matched U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the tariffs would disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains. It also said that the tariffs would severely impact China-Canada economic and trade ties and damage the interests of enterprises in both countries. Canada will also impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum and is mulling duties on Chinese batteries, battery parts, semiconductors, critical minerals, metals and solar panels.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.