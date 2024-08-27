Skip to Content
News

Drying lakes and thirsty trees: In drought-hit Greece, water trucks are keeping crops alive

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:50 PM

Associated Press

NEA SILATA, Greece (AP) — A severe drought in northern Greece, worsened by successive heat waves and low rainfall, is causing water shortages that are threatening agriculture, drying up lakes, and stressing local communities dependent on tourism. Farmers struggling to irrigate crops as groundwater supplies dwindle, are using water trucks to save their livelihoods. The crisis is exacerbated by outdated infrastructure and water management, as experts say investment is urgently needed to have more efficient conservation, improved storage, and reuse of water to address the worsening impact of climate change.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content