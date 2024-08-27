French judge extends police custody for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say an investigative judge has extended police custody for the Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov. He was detained on Saturday at Le Bourget airport in a judicial inquiry opened last month involving 12 alleged criminal violations. Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Durov’s custody order was extended on Monday evening for up to 48 hours. His alleged criminal violations include complicity in selling child sexual abuse material and drug trafficking. Durov is a citizen of Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates and the Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Russian government officials have expressed outrage at his detention. French President Emmanuel Macron said Durov’s arrest wasn’t political but part of an independent investigation.

