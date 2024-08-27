More than 200 former Republican presidential staffers sign open letter endorsing Harris over Trump

More than 200 staffers for four previous Republican presidential nominees have endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris’ White House bid. They caution in an open letter that the notion of a second term for GOP nominee Donald Trump is “simply untenable” and “will hurt real, everyday people.” In a letter first published in USA Today, 238 people who worked for former President George H.W. Bush, former President George W. Bush, former Arizona Sen. John McCain and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney call on their fellow “moderate Republicans and conservative independents” to join them in backing Harris. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung called the letter “hilarious because nobody knows who these people are.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.