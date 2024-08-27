Police in Washington city banned from personalizing equipment in settlement over shooting Black man

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The city of Olympia, Washington, will pay $600,000 to the family of a Black man shot and killed by police in a settlement that also stipulates that officers will be barred from personalizing any work equipment. Lawyers on Monday announced the details of the settlement of a wrongful death tort claim filed by the family of Timothy Green. The settlement stops the display of symbols on equipment like the thin blue line on an American flag, which were displayed when Green was killed. The agreement also requires that members of the police department complete state training “on the historical intersection between race and policing.” Police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.