Two workers killed and a third injured in an explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Two workers are dead and a third injured after an explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport. The airline says it’s working with authorities to investigate what happened. WSB-TV reported that a tire on a plane exploded early Tuesday morning. The television station is citing unnamed sources. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that several Atlanta fire units and police went to the scene at the maintenance hangar near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 5 a.m. Delta says in a statement that it’s heartbroken, but the airline is providing few details about the explosion.

