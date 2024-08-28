6 Polish students and a lecturer freed from detention in Nigeria, foreign ministry in Warsaw says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign ministry says that seven Polish citizens — six students and a lecturer — who were detained in Nigeria during protests there have been released and are in good health. The ministry’s spokesman says they will be returning home this week. He says the seven have had their passports, laptops and belongings returned and are staying at the university campus in the city of Kano, waiting for the trip back. Nigeria’s secret service said they were arrested for allegedly carrying Russian flags during a protest in the state of Kano. Officials in Poland, which has frosty relations with Russia, said that was unlikely and that the whole situation was a misunderstanding.

