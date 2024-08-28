Bangladesh’s interim government led by Yunus lifts ban on the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has lifted a ban on the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party that was imposed by the former prime minister who was ousted in nationwide protests against her rule. Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on Aug. 5, had banned the party as a “militant and terrorist” organization and blamed its student wing and other associate bodies for inciting chaos over a quota system for government jobs. The weeks of violent protests and Hasina’s crackdown left more than 600 people dead, according to U.N. estimates. The Yunus-led government has been struggling to restore political stability and order as police forces and other government sectors are demoralized after attacks by protesters.

