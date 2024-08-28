Biden plans to travel to Wisconsin next week to highlight energy policies and efforts to lower costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to southwest Wisconsin early next month. His Sept. 5 visit will focus on small towns and rural areas to highlight his policies to lower costs and encourage renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the president’s schedule. Democrats consider Wisconsin to be one of the must-win states in November’s presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris. Biden won the state in 2020 by about 20,000 votes, flipping Wisconsin to the Democratic column after Trump narrowly won it in 2016. Biden is stepping up his public events after bowing out of the race and endorsing his vice president.

