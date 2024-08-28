California lawmakers pass bill that could make undocumented immigrants eligible for home loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has approved a proposal that could make undocumented immigrants eligible for affordable housing assistance under a state program offering loans to first-time homebuyers. It is now up to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to decide whether to sign the bill into law. The bill has led to contentious debate in the Legislature. Democrats say it would remove a hurdle to buying a home for hard-working undocumented immigrants. But some Republicans say the state should prioritize housing assistance for families who are in the country legally. It passed along party lines during its final vote in the Assembly.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.