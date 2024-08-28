DC officer shot when gun thrown in storm drain goes off as police try to recover it, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a Washington, D.C., police officer was shot when a suspect’s gun went off as officers were trying to recover the weapon from a storm drain. The officer was flown by helicopter to a hospital after being shot in the Northeast part of the city, said Jeffrey Carroll, executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department. Carroll said he did not have more information about the officer’s condition. Carroll said police are searching for the suspect who placed the gun in the drain after jumping on Interstate 295. He said police were trying to get the gun out of the drain when it went off, striking the officer at least once.

