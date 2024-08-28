Florida to execute man convicted of 1994 killing of college student in national forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection 30 years after he killed a college freshman and raped the victim’s older sister while the siblings were camping in a national forest. Unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes, Loran Cole will be put to death just after 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison. Cole and a friend befriended the two college students as they camped in the Ocala National Forest in 1994. They then jumped the victims and robbed them. The brother was beaten and had his throat slit. The sister was raped and tied to a tree. She later escaped and tracked down help.

