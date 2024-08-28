Former police officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend and staging it as a suicide

BOSTON (AP) — A former police officer from Massachusetts has been accused of killing a woman he first sexually exploited when she was underage and staging the death as a suicide. Matthew Farwell was indicted Tuesday on charges he strangled Sandra Birchmore in early 2021 after she told him that she was pregnant and that he was the father. Birchmore was 23 at the time. Farwell worked as an officer for the Stoughton Police Department from 2012 until 2022. An indictment in U.S. District Court says Birchmore began participating in a police explorers program in spring 2010 when she was about 10 years old and continued through 2016. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

