Germany and the UK seek a new bilateral treaty as Starmer pursues a ‘reset’ with the European Union

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and the United Kingdom have announced plans to draw up a treaty meant to deepen the two nations’ trade, defense and other relations. The move on Wednesday came as U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer moves ahead with plans for a “reset” of relations with the European Union. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he welcomes fellow center-left leader Starmer’s desire for a new beginning in relations with the EU. Starmer took office in early July after the previous Conservative government was trounced in an election. He said that he hopes to conclude the bilateral agreement with Germany by the end of this year.

