Haitian and Kenyan police try to oust gangs from a rough part of Haiti’s capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Prime Minister Garry Conille says that Haitian forces working with police sent from Kenya have launched a joint operation to oust criminal gangs from one of the roughest neighborhoods of Haiti’s capital. Conille spoke Wednesday at a hospital in Port-au-Prince where three Haitian policemen were recuperating after being injured in a shootout Tuesday during the joint operation in the impoverished and gang-controlled neighborhood of Bel Air. Conille has not provided further details of the operation, but he has called on Haitians to cooperate with police and share information to help reduce crime.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.