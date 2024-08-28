Harris and Walz are kicking off a 2-day bus tour in Georgia that will culminate in Savannah rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a two-day bus tour in Georgia that will snake through rural areas in the southern part of the state before culminating in a big rally in the coastal city of Savannah. The Democratic ticket will meet with supporters, campaign staff, small business owners and voters on Wednesday and Thursday. The party believes that in order to win the critical battleground state over Republican Donald Trump in November, they need more than Atlanta and the suburbs that delivered for Joe Biden in 2020 and must also make inroads, however small, in GOP strongholds.

