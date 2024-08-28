Jury returns to deliberations in trial of former politician accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury has returned to deliberations in the murder trial of a Democratic ex-politician accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist two years ago. Work to reach a verdict resumed Wednesday after more than 10 hours behind closed doors Monday and Tuesday. Robert Telles is accused of killing reporter Jeff German in September 2022 over stories the reporter wrote about Telles’ conduct in the county office that handles unclaimed estates. Telles denies killing German. His lawyer showed the jury an image Monday of a person whose profile didn’t look like Telles’ driving a maroon SUV that evidence showed was key to the crime.

