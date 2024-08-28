Ludacris’ gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rapper-turned-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges sparked concern from some social media followers recently when he knelt on an Alaska glacier, dipped an empty water bottle into a blue, pristine pool of glacier melt and drank it. Some people were worried he would get an illness from drinking untreated water. But glaciologist Martin Truffer called the online brouhaha “ludicrous.” Truffer says the rapper is “totally fine.” He said glacier melt hasn’t been exposed to biological activity and called it “some of the cleanest water you’ll ever get.” Ludacris was in Alaska performing at the state fair when he visited Knik Glacier.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.