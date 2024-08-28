Mexico’s ruling party edges closer to a majority in both houses of Congress after 2 senators defect

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Following a pair of defections by opposition senators, Mexico’s ruling party is edging closer to a steamroller two-thirds majority in both houses of congress. The ruling Morena party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Wednesday that it had won over two senators from the now-defunct Democratic Revolution Party, or PRD. After being awarded a two-thirds majority in the lower house, the Morena party and its allies are now one vote away from a similar majority in the Senate. Those two-thirds majorities would allow Morena to push through controversial changes to the Constitution. The PRD disappeared as a national party after the June 2 elections.

