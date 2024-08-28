Questions about the safety of Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ system are growing

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla says its vehicles that are equipped with the latest versions of its vaunted “Full Self-Driving” system can travel from point to point with little human intervention. Yet a series of alarming recent incidents have drawn the attention of federal regulators, who were already investigating Tesla’s automated driving systems because of dozens of crashes that raised safety concerns. The problems have led people who monitor autonomous vehicles to become more skeptical that Tesla’s system will ever be able to operate safely on a widespread scale. Some analysts say they doubt that Tesla is even close to deploying a fleet of autonomous robotaxis by next year as CEO Elon Musk has predicted it will.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.