The suspect in a French synagogue attack said he wanted to change Israel’s actions, prosecutors say

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a 33-year-old man accused in an arson attack on a synagogue last weekend said he wanted to defend Palestinians and change Israel’s policy in Gaza. A police officer was injured after the suspect set multiple fires around the Beth Yaacov synagogue Saturday in the Mediterranean resort town of La Grande Motte. The attack has revived concerns about antisemitism in France and led to heightened security at Jewish places of worship around the country. France’s national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says the suspect was handed preliminary terrorism charges Wednesday along with two other people suspected of helping him.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.