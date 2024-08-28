Typhoon lashes Japan with torrential rain and strong winds on a slow crawl north

TOKYO (AP) — A typhoon was lashing southern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds, causing at least three deaths as it started a crawl up the length of the archipelago and raised concerns of flooding, landslides and extensive damage. Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday morning on the southern island of Kyushu, where up to 2 feet of rain may fall. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of strong winds, high waves and significant rainfall for most of the country and issued its highest-level warnings. The typhoon had winds of 89 mph and was moving north at 9 mph. Flights and train services were canceled in southern Japan, and cancellations are expected further north on Japan’s main island of Honshu in the coming days.

