Utah Gov. Cox faces scrutiny for using military cemetery photo with Trump in campaign email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has came under fire for sending a campaign email that included a photo of him and Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries and that rule was widely shared before the Monday ceremony, Arlington National Cemetery said Wednesday. Cox’s campaign on Wednesday has apologized for using the photo and politicizing the graveside ceremony, which honored Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover of Utah who was one of 13 who died in Afghanistan three years ago. The email was soliciting donations for his reelection bid.

