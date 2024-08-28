Your own personalized “SportsCenter”? ESPN working on that for an upcoming streaming service

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Sports fans may be able to click on a personalized version of the “SportsCenter” highlights show, developed with the help of artificial intelligence, as soon as next year on a new streaming service that is in the works at ESPN. The Flagship streaming service is expected to be operating in fall 2025, marketed to cable TV cord-cutters and including much of ESPN’s current television offerings. It’s one of several projects ESPN executives discussed at a news conference on Wednesday, including a new “Where to Watch” feature on its app and website. The feature is designed to make it easier for fans to search for and click on several different sports events, provided they are paying customers.

