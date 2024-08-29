A 4-year-old broke a 3,500-year-old jar at an Israeli museum. Forgiven, he’s invited back
Associated Press
HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A 4-year-old boy who accidentally broke a rare 3,500-year-old jar at a museum in Israel has been forgiven and even invited back. Alex Geller, the boy’s father, said his son is exceptionally curious and that he just wanted to see what was inside. Curators hope to turn the disaster into a teachable moment. The Bronze Age jar was one of many artifacts exhibited out in the open, part of the Hecht Museum’s vision of letting visitors explore history without glass barriers. The restoration of the jar is expected to be completed in a matter of days, and it could be back on exhibit as early as next week. The child has been invited to return to the museum on Friday.