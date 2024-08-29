A gas leak in an Iranian Revolutionary Guard center kills 1 and injures 10

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State television in Iran says a gas leak caused the death of one person and injured 10 others at a Revolutionary Guard center. The report Thursday said the leak occurred at a workshop belonging to the Guard in Isfahan province and injured people were transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. The leak happened while tensions remain high in the Middle East after Hamas’ top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed last month in the Iranian capital. The report did not say how the people were injured or give other details.

