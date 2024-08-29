ABC’s rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren’t speaking
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Next month’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump won’t have an audience, live microphones or written notes. That’s according to rules laid out on Wednesday by ABC News, the host network. The parameters now in place for the Sept. 10 debate are essentially the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden. David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The back-and-forth over the debate rules reached a fever pitch this week, particularly on the issue of whether the microphones would be muted between turns speaking.