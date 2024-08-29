Biden restarts immigration program for 4 countries with more vetting for sponsors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is restarting an immigration program that allows migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to come to the United States. The administration said Thursday that it’s now including “additional vetting” of their U.S.-based financial sponsors following fraud concerns. The Department of Homeland Security had suspended the program earlier this month to investigate the concerns but indicated that an internal review found no widespread fraud among sponsors. Under the policy, the U.S. accepts up to 30,000 people a month from the four countries for two years and offers eligibility for work authorization. Migrants must have a financial sponsor in the U.S. who vouches for them.

