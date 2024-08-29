Lamont nominates Justice Raheem L. Mullins to become next chief justice of Connecticut Supreme Court
Associated Press
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated state Supreme Court Justice Raheem L. Mullins to become the next chief justice. Lamont on Thursday called Mullins a fair, sensible and empathetic jurist with experience serving in all three levels of the state court system. If confirmed by the General Assembly next year, Mullins will replace retiring Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson, the first Black chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. Mullins would be the second. Lamont said he was optimistic there will be bipartisan legislative support for Mullins, who has been serving as an associate justice since 2017.