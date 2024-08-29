Lawyers for man charged in deaths of 4 Idaho students say strong bias means trial should be moved

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students began outlining the widespread media coverage of the case during a hearing Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s defense team wants the trial set for 2025 moved from Moscow to Boise or another larger Idaho city, because they say it’s the only way he will get a fair trial. They had a media tracking expert testify that news coverage has been more saturated in Moscow than it has in the rest of the state. In court documents filed earlier this month the defense team said the pressure to convict is so severe that some local residents are predicting lynch mobs or riots if Kohberger is acquitted.

