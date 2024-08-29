Massachusetts health officials report second case of potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials have announced a second confirmed case of the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus in the state. A second confirmed case of the virus in a horse was also announced Thursday. The human case is a woman in her 30s. Both were exposed in the area of Plymouth County that was aerial-sprayed Tuesday night. Both became infected before spraying was performed. The detection of the latest case comes after a New Hampshire resident infected with the virus died, state health authorities said Tuesday. Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said people should take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

