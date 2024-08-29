Moore says he made an ‘honest mistake’ failing to correct application claiming Bronze Star

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he made “an honest mistake” in failing to correct a White House fellowship application 18 years ago when he wrote he had received a Bronze Star for his military service in Afghanistan that he never ended up receiving. Moore released a statement Thursday after the New York Times obtained a copy of the application through a Freedom of Information Act request. The newspaper reported that Moore made the claim on the application in 2006 when he was 27. Moore said a deputy brigade commander had recommended him for the Bronze Star — and told him to include the award on his application.

