New Mexico looking for a new state Public Education Department secretary for K-12 schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is looking for a new state Public Education Department secretary for K-12 schools. Again.

Arsenio Romero resigned Wednesday, effective immediately, after about a year and a half on the job.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she and her staff will begin interviewing candidates to replace Romero immediately.

Earlier this month, New Mexico State University officials announced that Romero is one of five finalists in its search for a new president and a decision is expected by the end of September.

Michael Coleman, a spokesperson for the governor, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that Lujan Grisham gave Romero “a choice to either resign and continue pursuing the NMSU position or stay on the job and withdraw his candidacy at NMSU.”

Coleman added that “the Secretary of Public Education is critically important in New Mexico and the governor believes it’s imperative that the person serving in this role be fully committed to the job.”

The state’s Public Education Department has struggled to turn educational outcomes around as high percentages of students fail to be proficient in math and reading.

The department also has struggled to retain a Cabinet secretary throughout Lujan Grisham’s term.

Romero was the fourth person to hold the job since 2019.