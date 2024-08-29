Over 100 tons of dead fish collect at Greek port after climate-related mass die-off

VOLOS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say more than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. The dead freshwater fish filled the bay, 320 kilometers north of Athens, and nearby rivers after water levels were swollen by floods last year, followed by months of severe drought. Fishing trawlers have been chartered by the regional authorities, along with earthmovers, to scoop the dead fish out of the sea and load them onto trucks bound for an incinerator.

