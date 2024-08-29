RFK Jr.’s name to remain on presidential ballot in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board has refused to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the state’s presidential ballot. The board’s Democratic majority decided Thursday it was too late to accept the withdrawal from the We The People party that initially put Kennedy on the candidate list. Kennedy last Friday suspended his campaign and endorsed Republican Donald Trump. Now Kennedy has been trying to withdraw his name in states where the race is expected to be close. North Carolina law directs the first absentee ballots be mailed starting Sept. 6. And the executive director for the elections board says more than 1.7 million ballots have already been printed.

