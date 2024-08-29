Scientists: Baby in Gaza was infected with polio strain linked to mistakes in eradication campaign

LONDON (AP) — The baby in Gaza who was recently paralyzed by polio was infected with a mutated strain of the virus that vaccinated people shed in their waste. That’s according to scientists who say the case is the result of “an unqualified failure” of public health policy. The infection marked the first detection of polio in the war-torn Palestinian territory in more than 25 years. The virus paralyzed the lower part of one leg in the unvaccinated 10-month-old child. Scientists who have been reviewing polio outbreaks said it showed the failures of a global effort by the World Health Organization and its partners to fix serious problems in their largely successful campaign to eradicate the highly infectious disease.

