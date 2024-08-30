Carlos Alcaraz’s surprising US Open loss to Botic van de Zandschulp raises questions

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s surprising U.S. Open loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round is raising questions for the 21-year-old from Spain who was the pre-tournament favorite and already owns four Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz figured he would be able to turn things around at some point during the 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 defeat. So did van de Zandschulp. But it never happened. Afterward, the No. 3-ranked Alcaraz sounded like someone a little worried about what it might mean. Now he will try to learn from this setback and regroup before the next major tournament — the Australian Open in January.

