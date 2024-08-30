Defending champion Novak Djokovic is shocked at the US Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz’s loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has lost at the U.S. Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz did. Djokovic bowed out in the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 loss against 28th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia on Friday night. The No. 2-seeded Djokovic was trying to become the first player in tennis history with 25 Grand Slam singles titles. Instead, he finishes a year without claiming at least one major championship for the first time since 2017. Before that, it hadn’t happened since 2010. The third-round exit equals Djokovic’s worst showing at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz was beaten by 74th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday.

