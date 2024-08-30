Donald Trump moves to halt hush money proceedings, sentencing after asking federal court to step in

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are moving to halt proceedings in his New York hush money criminal case and postpone next month’s sentencing indefinitely while he tries to have a federal court intervene and potentially overturn his state conviction. In a letter to the trial judge made public Friday, Trump’s lawyers asked that he hold off on a decision on Trump’s request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the indictment in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity ruling. The judge had said he would rule Sept. 16. Trump’s lawyers also urged the judge to postpone Trump’s Sept. 18 sentencing while the U.S. District Court in Manhattan weighs their request that it seize the case from state court.

