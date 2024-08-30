Japan’s defense ministry seeks record budget as it faces growing threat from China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry has sought a record 8.5 trillion yen ($59 billion) budget for the next year to fortify its deterrence on southwestern islands against China’s increasing threat, while focusing on unmanned weapons and AI to make up for the declining number of servicemembers as a result of the country’s shrinking population. The ministry’s request for 2025 marks the third year of Japan’s rapid five-year military buildup plan through 2027, making it the world’s third-largest military spender after the United States and China. Tokyo has been rapidly building up the defense of the southwestern region in recent years amid China’s growing military threats and tension in the regional seas.

