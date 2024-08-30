Judge allows smoking to continue in Atlantic City casinos, dealing blow to workers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge has ruled that smoking will be allowed to continue in Atlantic City’s casinos. Friday’s decision by Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels represents a major victory for the city’s nine casinos, most of which are winning less money from in-person gamblers than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But it’s a setback for workers who have been trying for four years to ban smoking in their workplaces.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.