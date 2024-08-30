Murder conviction remains reinstated for Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case as court orders new hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and ruled a 2022 court hearing that freed him from prison violated the legal rights of the victim’s family and must be redone. Friday’s 4-3 ruling means Syed’s murder conviction remains reinstated for the foreseeable future. It comes about 11 months after the court heard arguments in a case that has been fraught with legal twists since Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Syed has been free since October 2022, and while the Maryland Supreme Court’s ruling reinstates his convictions, the justices did not order any changes to his release.

