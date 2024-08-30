Measures to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska can appear on November ballot, official says
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top election official says organizers have gathered enough signatures to get the issue of legalizing medical marijuana on the November ballot. It’s the third time Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana have made the attempt. In 2020, the group came close after meeting signature requirements. But the state Supreme Court prevented it from going to voters on technical grounds. In 2022, organizers failed to collect enough valid signatures in time to get the question on the ballot.