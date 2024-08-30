Neighbor held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead
REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A neighbor has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a couple from their home at a Southern California nudist resort. The Redlands Police Department says the 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday night at Olive Dell Ranch and was booked into jail for investigation of homicide. Seventy-three-year-old Stephanie Menard and her 79-year-old husband, Daniel, were last seen at their home Saturday morning. They were reported missing Sunday by a worried friend. Police believe the couple’s bodies are in the suspect’s home but are waiting for it to be shored up so they can enter. The house was substantially damaged when authorities used a tactical vehicle with a battering ram to break in.